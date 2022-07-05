Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

