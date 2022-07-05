Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $241.20 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.70.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

