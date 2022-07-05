Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

