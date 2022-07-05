Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

