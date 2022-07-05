Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

