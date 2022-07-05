Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $22.81 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 154,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

