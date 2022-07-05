Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

