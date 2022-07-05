Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

