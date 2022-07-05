Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

