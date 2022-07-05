Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.