Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

