Empirical Finance LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,159.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,030.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,010.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

