Empirical Finance LLC Buys 185 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.54 and a 200 day moving average of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

