Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $249.06 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

