Empirical Finance LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $595.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.30 and a 200-day moving average of $640.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,052. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

