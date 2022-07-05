Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.