Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.54 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

