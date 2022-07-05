Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

