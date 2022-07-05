Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.