Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 378 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,141,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

