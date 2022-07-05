Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

