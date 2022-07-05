Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

