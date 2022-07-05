DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

LON DFS opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.23 million and a P/E ratio of 786.32. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 148.40 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Loraine Martins purchased 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

