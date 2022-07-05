Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

