Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

VEA opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

