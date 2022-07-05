Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 10,744 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.09.

Oatly Group stock opened at 3.64 on Tuesday. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 23.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

