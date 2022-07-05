B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.81) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.27) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.80).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 360 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.89).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

