Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 305

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($2.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.62).

KGF stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 231.82 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.86.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,726.81). Also, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($661,177.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

