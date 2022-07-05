Berenberg Bank Trims Supreme (LON:SUP) Target Price to GBX 170

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SUP opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.25.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

