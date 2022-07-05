888’s (888) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.24) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.05) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 597.14 ($7.23).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 158.70 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £757.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

