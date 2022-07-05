Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.22. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55).

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,366.84).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

