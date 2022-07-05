Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

