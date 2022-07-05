NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,200

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,064 ($73.43) on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,652.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.40.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

