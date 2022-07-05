Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFIE. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

