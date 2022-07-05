Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

