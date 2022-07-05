Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

