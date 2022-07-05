180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.