180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.