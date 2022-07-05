Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

