Empirical Finance LLC Buys 559 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.