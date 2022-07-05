The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.