Empirical Finance LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

