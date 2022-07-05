DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

DISH Network stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

