Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

