Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $76,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

