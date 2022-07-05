Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $364.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.08 and its 200 day moving average is $433.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.21 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

