Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.