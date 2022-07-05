24,681 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NOVA opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

