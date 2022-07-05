Exane Derivatives Sells 1,073 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

