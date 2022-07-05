Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

